Get Quality Emergency Care for Your Pet 24-Hours a Day

Imagine your cat begins having a seizure during the weekend, or your pregnant mama dog can’t push out its last two puppies . . . and its 2:00am! In situations like these, it’s important that you have professionals available who can assist!

Rock Springs Pet Hospital can help!

Call the Rock Springs Pet Hospital at any time, even after listed hours, and it will directly link to Dr. Eilts personal phone where he can help provide care for your pet’s emergency.