Get Ready For March Mayhem Youth Hockey Tournament!

It’s time to lace up the skates and let the puck drop on the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center’s March Mayhem Youth Hockey Tournament!
The event takes place March 24-26 at the Recreation Center rink with two divisions:
10U/12U
Non-Contact
14U/18U
Full Contact
All games played will be 4-on-4 with no offsides and no icing.
Rules:
- 8-12 skaters per team
- 1-2 goalies per team
- Two 18-minute halves
- Teams must have matching uniforms
- 4 games guaranteed
Fees
$600 per team
$200 registration deposit
For more information contact Adam Stio:
Phone: 307-352-1440
Email: adam_stio@rswy.net