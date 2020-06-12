Get Ready for The 10th Annual Touch-a-Truck Event This Weekend!

Parents, bring your kids down for the 10th Annual Touch-a-Truck event!
The event is a great opportunity for the whole family to check out some of these amazing commercial and industrial vehicles.
Big trucks and even BIGGER smiles, Touch-a-Truck is an annual family favorite!
WHEN
Saturday, June 13th, 2020
10:00 am – 1:00 pm
WHERE
Rock Springs Family Recreation Center
3900 Sweetwater Dr.
Attendance is FREE for everyone!
Organizations contributing to Touch-a-Truck:
- Rock Springs City Entities
- Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office
- Sweetwater County Dive Team
- Green River Fire Department
- Green River Police Department
- Sweetwater Medics
- Sunroc, Inc.
- BLM Wildland Fire Operations
- Rocky Mountain Powersports
- Tire Den
- Homax
- Sweetwater County Fire District #1
- John Bunning Transfer
- Wyoming Game & Fish
- Wyoming Highway Dept.
- WyoData Security, Inc.
- Southern Wyoming Towing
- Stauffers Towing
- Chuck & Bobby Larsen
- Rocky Mountain Power
- AC Egbert Water Service
- Badger Daylighting
- ARS Flood & Fire Cleanup
- Castle Rock Ambulance
- Top Pin Transportation
- H & M Field Services
- Wyoming Waste Systems
- Coca-Cola Bottling, High Country