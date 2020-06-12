Get Ready for The 10th Annual Touch-a-Truck Event This Weekend!

Parents, bring your kids down for the 10th Annual Touch-a-Truck event!

The event is a great opportunity for the whole family to check out some of these amazing commercial and industrial vehicles.

Big trucks and even BIGGER smiles, Touch-a-Truck is an annual family favorite!

WHEN

Saturday, June 13th, 2020
10:00 am – 1:00 pm

WHERE

Rock Springs Family Recreation Center
3900 Sweetwater Dr.

Attendance is FREE for everyone!

Organizations contributing to Touch-a-Truck:

  • Rock Springs City Entities
  • Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office
  • Sweetwater County Dive Team
  • Green River Fire Department
  • Green River Police Department
  • Sweetwater Medics
  • Sunroc, Inc.
  • BLM Wildland Fire Operations
  • Rocky Mountain Powersports
  • Tire Den
  • Homax
  • Sweetwater County Fire District #1
  • John Bunning Transfer
  • Wyoming Game & Fish
  • Wyoming Highway Dept.
  • WyoData Security, Inc.
  • Southern Wyoming Towing
  • Stauffers Towing
  • Chuck & Bobby Larsen
  • Rocky Mountain Power
  • AC Egbert Water Service
  • Badger Daylighting
  • ARS Flood & Fire Cleanup
  • Castle Rock Ambulance
  • Top Pin Transportation
  • H & M Field Services
  • Wyoming Waste Systems
  • Coca-Cola Bottling, High Country

