Get Ready for the 37th Annual Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo

The Wild West Wranglers Rodeo Event is on Friday, June 6th. It is a free event for special needs individuals. Registration is at 11:00 AM, the event takes place at 12:00 PM. The guardian/caregiver must be present.
WHEN
June 7th -7th
Gates open at 6 PM
The show starts at 7 PM
WHERE
225 East Teton Blvd.
Green River, WY
Admission:
Adults:13+
$10 (Gate)
$8 (Advanced)
Youth: (6-12)
$5 (Gate)
$4 (Advanced)
Seniors: 65 +
$5 (Gate)
$4 (Advanced)
Tickets:
Green River Chamber
Rock Springs Chamber
Online HERE
At the gate (VENMO/CASH)
For More Information:
Call (307) 872-0514