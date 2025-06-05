Get Ready for the 37th Annual Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo

The Wild West Wranglers Rodeo Event is on Friday, June 6th. It is a free event for special needs individuals. Registration is at 11:00 AM, the event takes place at 12:00 PM. The guardian/caregiver must be present.

WHEN

June 7th -7th
Gates open at 6 PM
The show starts at 7 PM

WHERE

225 East Teton Blvd.
Green River, WY

Admission:

Adults:13+
$10 (Gate)
$8 (Advanced)

Youth: (6-12)
$5 (Gate)
$4 (Advanced)

Seniors: 65 +
$5 (Gate)
$4 (Advanced)

Tickets:

Green River Chamber
Rock Springs Chamber
Online HERE
At the gate (VENMO/CASH)

For More Information:
Call (307) 872-0514

