Get Ready for the 37th Annual Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo

The Wild West Wranglers Rodeo Event is on Friday, June 6th. It is a free event for special needs individuals. Registration is at 11:00 AM, the event takes place at 12:00 PM. The guardian/caregiver must be present.

WHEN June 7th -7th

Gates open at 6 PM

Gates open at 6 PM

The show starts at 7 PM WHERE 225 East Teton Blvd.

Green River, WY



Admission:

Adults:13+

$10 (Gate)

$8 (Advanced)

Youth: (6-12)

$5 (Gate)

$4 (Advanced)

Seniors: 65 +

$5 (Gate)

$4 (Advanced)

Tickets:

Green River Chamber

Rock Springs Chamber

Online HERE

At the gate (VENMO/CASH)

For More Information:

Call (307) 872-0514