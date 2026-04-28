Get Ready for the 38th Annual Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo

Dust off your boots, Green River. One of the area’s favorite summer traditions is back.

The 38th Annual Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo is set for June 5–6, 2026, bringing two nights of action-packed rodeo excitement to town. From bronc riding to barrel racing, this event delivers the kind of energy that makes small-town Wyoming summers hit different.

WHEN Advertisement - Story continues below... June 5th -6th

Gates open at 6 PM

The show starts at 7 PM WHERE 225 East Teton Blvd.

Green River, WY



With an $11,000 purse prize and co-sanctioning from multiple rodeo associations, competitors are coming ready to put on a show.

Thinking about competing?

Entries open May 28, with a $125 entry fee per event. For details, contact Wade Durham at (406) 581-7223.

Admission:

Adults:13+

$10 (Gate)

$8 (Advanced)

Youth: (6-12)

$5 (Gate)

$4 (Advanced)

Seniors: 65 +

$5 (Gate)

$4 (Advanced)

Tickets:

Green River Chamber

Rock Springs Chamber

Online HERE

At the gate (VENMO/CASH)

For More Information:

Call (307) 872-0514