Get Ready for the ADULT Easter Egg Hunt

Who says kids should have all the fun?

Davidson Family Dental & SweetwaterNOW have teamed up to bring you the 2019 Adult Easter Egg Hunt.

This is your chance to #WIN awesome prizes like gift cards to local businesses , a gun, or even a 60” flat-screen TV just for having a little fun!

Win prizes ranging from $200 IN SERVICES TO DAVIDSON FAMILY DENTAL, a FLAT SCREEN TV, GUN, GIFT CARDS TO LOCAL BUSINESSES & more!

How it works 

  1. On April 26th we will release a list of clues that lead to 8 different locations in the area where eggs have been “hidden”.
  2. Each egg will contain a number that could correspond to one of our great prizes.
  3. Hunters have between April 26th & April 29th to collect the eggs.
  4. Join us on May 1, at 6PM at the Open Range Bar & Saloon for our Egg Hunt Celebration.

Bring your eggs & see if you’ve won! 🍸 👉 EVERYONE GETS A FREE DRINK 

(All participants must be present on May 1st to win.)
Participants must be 21+

