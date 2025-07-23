Get Ready for the Sweetwater County Junior Livestock Auction

The 2025 Sweetwater County Fair has its Junior Livestock Auction Saturday, August 2nd at noon

The highly anticipated 2025 Sweetwater County Junior Livestock Auction is just around the corner, and we, the proud 4-H and FFA members, are thrilled to extend a warm invitation to everyone. This year, we’re not just offering an auction; we’re providing an opportunity to connect with the future of agriculture, support our dedicated youth, and take home some of the finest locally raised meat for your freezer!

Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 2nd. The day kicks off with a delicious BBQ lunch starting at noon, where you can mingle with fellow community members, meet the enthusiastic 4-H and FFA participants, and fuel up for the main event. Following the BBQ, the excitement builds as the Buyers Auction officially begins at 2 PM.

This isn’t just an event; it’s a celebration of hard work, dedication, and the passion our youth pour into raising their livestock. From the early morning chores to the meticulous care and training, each animal represents countless hours of effort and a deep commitment to agricultural excellence. By participating in the auction, you’re not just purchasing high-quality meat; you’re investing in the dreams and aspirations of these young individuals, helping them further their education and development in the agricultural industry.

Come out and enjoy a day filled with fun, community spirit, and the chance to directly support the hardworking youth of Sweetwater County. Witness firsthand the culmination of months of dedication, and leave knowing you’ve made a tangible difference in the lives of our future leaders. We can’t wait to see you there!

Additional instructions and information on the auction can be found HERE.