Get Ready, Get Set, Now Grow

GREEN RIVER — In January 2019, Julian and Patsy Sorensen were asked by the leaders of the Green River Stake, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, to find “worthwhile” service projects for a group of 400 youth that would be coming to Green River for a Youth Conference.

Many organizations, and their leaders were approached about this opportunity, and one of those was Tina Lane, manager of the Rock Butte Apartments. She had received requests from some of the residents about having a community garden.

After working out how that would look, donations of lumber and wire were asked for and received from people and business. On June 4, 2019, 30 youth gathered and built grow boxes and placed posts for a deer fence around what would turn into a garden. There were still some stumbling blocks concerning soil and water.

Those stumbling blocks were overcome on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, when a large load of soil was delivered to the complex and over 20 volunteers showed up with shovels, rakes and wheelbarrows. In less than two hours, the soil was moved and spread.

Helping with the project is Wendy Nielson, who works with the University of Wyoming Extension and the Consumer Sciences Department. Her program is The Cent$ible Nutrition Program. She partners with others in the community to develop community gardens and increase access to fresh produce.

Alice Capehart, a resident, smoothing out a garden bed. Courtesy photo

Cooperative effort in getting the dirt moved. Courtesy photo

Levi Wille wheelbarrowing dirt to the garden plat. Courtesy photo

One of the residents, Flory Trinque, came to the site and was excited to tell us which of the garden beds was going to be hers and that she, and her grandchildren, had plants already started in her apartment. The grandchildren are most excited about the pumpkins they are going to grow.