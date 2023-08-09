Get Ready to Watch the 18th Annual Art on the Green Competition!

The Green River Arts Council and the City of Green River Parks and Recreation Department are excited to host the 18th annual Art on the Green 24-hour live art competition.

Professional, semi-professional, amateur/hobbyist, and high school artists from around the region compete in 2D and 3D categories and have 24 hours to create their artwork from beginning to end.

WHEN Friday, August 18th / Saturday August 19th

WHERE Historic Pavilion at Expedition Island

475 South 2nd East

EVENT DETAILS

Contestants have until 11:00 a.m. the next day to complete their work. The public is invited to witness firsthand amazing art creations from start to finish. The event runs concurrently with the popular River Festival celebration at Expedition Island Park and is free for the public to attend.

In addition to the competition, the Art on the Green event features many other exciting opportunities for the whole family. On Friday, August 18, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., and Saturday, August 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., there will be a kid’s creation corner which is a free opportunity to create art projects led by volunteers.

The public will have an opportunity to bid on and take-home art creations on display in a silent auction held throughout the competition.

On Friday evening of the event at 4:30 p.m., there is a fast-paced competition where artists participate in three elimination rounds with 30 minutes to create a painting on a surprise theme chosen by the Green River Arts Council. The public and a panel of judges vote on which artists move on to the next round.

Art on the Green culminates on Saturday with an awards dinner at 6:30 p.m. This is where professional judges from around the area will announce the winners in the various categories. Dinner tickets are available at the door for $30. Original artwork will be on display and for sale throughout the event.

For more information or for artists interested in participating in the event,

please contact the Green River Parks and Recreation Department at (307) 872-0514

or find us on Facebook at Green River Arts Council.