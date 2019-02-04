Get TacoTime Fresh at an Exceptional Value!

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
100
Views

TacoTime has NEW daily specials!

Made fresh to order every day at our 5 convenient locations!

Our Valentine Treat During the month of February: Receive a FREE small fountain drink when you order any new special in the month of February!

Daily Specials

MUNCHIE MONDAY
$4.99 
Mexi Fry Grande

TACORIFFIC TUESDAY
$3.99 
2 Beef Tacos

WALDO WEDNESDAY
Crisp Bean $0.99 or Crisp Meat $1.99

3 PACK THURSDAY
$3.99
3 Beef Crisp Tacos

FREAKY FRIDAY
$2.99
Casita Burrito with Enchilada Sauce or Green Chili Sauce

WILD WEEKENDS
$2.99
Beef Taco Salad or Sweet Pork

Stop by any of our locations and grab the freshness you crave at a value you’ll LOVE!

1639 Elk St in Rock Springs -📱 (307) 382-3501

2700 Dewar Dr in Rock Springs -📱 (307) 362-1634

375 Uinta Dr. in Green River -📱 (307) 875-2257

1121 Coral St in Kemmerer  📱 (307) 877-3357

104 N Main St in Lyman 📱 (307) 787-6528

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR