Get to Know Rock Springs Pet Hospital

Rock Springs Pet Hospital is a family owned and operated facility that offers specialized veterinary care for your 4 legged friends.
Dr. Cameron Eilts has been a veterinarian for over 50 years, specializing in soft tissue and orthopedic surgeries.
The caring team at Rock Springs Pet Hospital offer a wide variety of veterinary services, from pet vaccines to bone surgeries, as well as spay and neuter procedures.
Dr. Eilts utilizes Digital X-Ray technology, ultrasound readers, wet tables, blood machines, anesthesia, and even dental equipment to ensure your pet friend receives the best treatment possible!
Office Hours
Monday, Tuesday, Friday (10am-7pm)
Saturday (10am-5pm)
Sunday (10am-4pm)
Phone: (307) 362-2869
Walk-Ins Welcome!
Located right next to Joe’s Pet Place! ⬇️
