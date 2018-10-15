Get to Know Rock Springs Pet Hospital

Rock Springs Pet Hospital is a family owned and operated facility that offers specialized veterinary care for your 4 legged friends.

Dr. Cameron Eilts has been a veterinarian for over 50 years, specializing in soft tissue and orthopedic surgeries.

Stop by Rock Springs Pet Hospital the next time your pet is in need of QUALITY, and EXPERIENCED care!

The caring team at Rock Springs Pet Hospital offer a wide variety of veterinary services, from pet vaccines to bone surgeries, as well as spay and neuter procedures.

Dr. Eilts utilizes Digital X-Ray technology, ultrasound readers, wet tables, blood machines, anesthesia, and even dental equipment to ensure your pet friend receives the best treatment possible!

Meet the Team

Office Hours

Monday, Tuesday, Friday (10am-7pm)
Saturday (10am-5pm)
Sunday (10am-4pm)

Phone: (307) 362-2869

Walk-Ins Welcome!

Located right next to Joe’s Pet Place! ⬇️

