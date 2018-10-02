Get Your FREE Depression Screening from Southwest Counseling

October 11th is National Depression Screening Day.

Depression Screenings are the first step to getting help. Southwest Counseling is offering FREE depression screenings.

Schedule a FREE Depression Screening
on Thursday, October 11, from 9AM-5PM

If you or someone you know are struggling with depression. Know you’re not alone.

 Facts About Depression

Take the first step.

Get your free screening at:

 1124 College Drive in Rock Springs.

