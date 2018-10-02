Get Your FREE Depression Screening from Southwest Counseling

October 11th is National Depression Screening Day.
Depression Screenings are the first step to getting help. Southwest Counseling is offering FREE depression screenings.
If you or someone you know are struggling with depression. Know you’re not alone.
Facts About Depression
