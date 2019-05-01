ROCK SPRINGS — For a limited time, you can get your pet spayed or neutered for half price.

The Rock Springs Companion Animal Care Committee recently presented each of the three veterinary clinics in Rock Springs with funds for low cost spays/neuters of companion animals. The Committee raised the money through a raffle in order to help control pet overpopulation.

Councilor Tim Savage stated, “If you have been thinking about getting your cat or dog fixed, this is a great opportunity while the funds last. If you want more information about this program, and to see if you qualify, please contact your local Rock Springs vet. A fixed pet is a healthier, and happier member of your family!”