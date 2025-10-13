Gilbert Donivan “Don” Metz (July 1, 1942 – September 19, 2025)

Gilbert Donivan “Don” Metz, age 82, passed away on September 19, 2025 in Youngstown, Arizona surrounded by his loved ones.

Don was born July 1, 1942 in Sunrise, Wyoming to parents Richard and June Metz. He grew up and lived in Sunrise, where he won 2nd place in an accordion competition at age 12, eventually becoming an Eagle Scout, before attending college at the University of Wyoming in Laramie.

He and his wife, Joyce, met in 1961 while attending the University of Wyoming. The two joined in holy matrimony on August 24, 1963, producing four children. Don and his family traveled across the country, where he worked for fish hatcheries in a variety of cities including: Boise, Idaho; Paintbank, Virginia; and Kansas City, Missouri. He and the family eventually settled down in Phoenix in 1977, where they created their family home.

Throughout his life, Don served his community through his roles in the US Fish and Wildlife Service as well as having an active role in his churches’ choirs, worship teams, and outreach teams. Don was active in prison and juvenile detention outreach and had active roles in his neighborhood block watch, food banks, and general upkeep of his neighborhood.

Remembered fondly by former coworkers, choir members, neighbors, and family members, he was passionate, principled, and guided by service. Don was an avid lover of the outdoors and frequently went camping, fishing, and hiking with his family. Don and Joyce’s campsites provided additional space for friends and family to visit over the years. Don’s sense of service, community, and love of nature will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Don’s legacy lives on through his three surviving children: Kim, Patrick, and Michelle; his youngest brother, Bruce; as well as 4 grandchildren: Jennifer, Max, Devin and partner Tanya, Christopher and husband Nicholas.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; their son, Michael; his parents, June and Richard; along with brothers, Richard and Marty.

Services were held September 29th in Peoria, AZ. Cremation followed.