Gillette Bank Robbed Wednesday Morning, Suspect in Custody￼

Story originally reported by Ryan Lewallen | County 17 News

GILLETTE —A Texas man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during a bank robbery on South Douglas Highway early yesterday morning, authorities said Thursday. 

Preston Selph, 33, of Texas, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller at First National Bank of Gillette stating he was armed and then left in a silver Ford Mustang with $2,000 around 9:07 a.m. Nov. 9, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson. 

The suspect fled the bank and was followed by a resident onto eastbound Interstate 90 where Campbell County sheriff’s deputies and Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers caught up to the suspect vehicle and stopped it at 9:28 a.m., according to Wasson and Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.

Selph pulled over without incident, Wasson said, adding that Selph was found the $2,000 and the note he allegedly passed to the bank teller, but no weapon was found.

First National Bank of Gillette did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

