Gillette Invite: Green River and Rock Springs Results

GILLETTE – The Green River and Rock Springs swim teams had quite the trip to Gillette this weekend competing with 21 schools from around the state. The Lady Wolves finished first with 336.5 points and the Lady Tigers finished 17th with 66 points, however performed well individually. Here is a look at all Green River and Rock Springs results below. If you want to see the complete results with all teams you can find them here with wyopreps.com

Event 1: Girls 200-Yard Medley Relay

School Seed Finals Points Green River High School ‘A’ 1:55.30 1:57.48 42 Rock Springs High School ‘A’ NT 2:12.29 10 Green River High School ‘B’ 2:11.89 2:12.12 Exhibition

Event 3: Girls 200-Yard Freestyle

Name Year School Seed Finals Points Clevenger, Haley JR GRHS 2:06.83 2:10.85 13 Barnes, Emilee SR GRHS 2:12.71 2:13.71 9 Buss, Reagan JR RSHS NT 2:18.56 – Lucero, Linkin SO GRHS 2:27.76 2:29.04 – Maez, Katelyn SO GRHS 2:27.82 2:30.17 – Nettik, Ava FR RSHS NT 3:14.88 –

Event 5: Girls 200-Yard IM

Name Year School Seed Finals Points Arnell, Tavia SO GRHS 2:15.65 2:11.42 24 Uhrig, Brianna SR GRHS 2:29.87 2:40.15 – Murray, Peyton FR GRHS 2:37.59 2:40.66 – Lyon, Mallery JR GRHS 2:49.64 2:55.24 – Christensen, Ellie SR RSHS NT 3:04.52 –

Event 7: Girls 50-Yard Freestyle

Name Year School Seed Finals Points Smith, Tanith JR GRHS 25.43 25.56 20 Hamblin, Emry SR RSHS NT 26.37 18 Kellhofer, Alayna FR GRHS 26.60 27.73 3.5 Neher, Ivory SR GRHS 27.60 28.49 – Mandros, Ellie JR GRHS 29.63 29.44 – Schmidt, Zoe SO RSHS NT 30.07 – Anderson, Bella FR GRHS 30.80 31.69 – Shellman, Kaylynn JR RSHS NT 31.92 – Robidoux, Alyson FR GRHS 32.13 32.15 – Cochrun, Baylee FR GRHS 33.54 33.45 – Goode, Khimbra SO RSHS NT 34.22 – Goetker, Jana SR RSHS 34.69 35.45 – Meagher, Gracie FR RSHS NT 36.02 –

Event 9: Girls 1-mtr Diving

Name Year School Seed Finals Points Wadsworth, Kaili SR GRHS 298.30 306.70 14 Walgren, Natalie SR GRHS NP DQ –

Event 11: Girls 100-Yard Butterfly

Name Year School Seed Finals Points Arnell, Tavia SO GRHS 1:00.43 58.55 24 Van Etten, Breanna JR GRHS 1:12.37 1:14.01 4 Kellhofer, Avah SR GRHS 1:17.29 1:18.26 – Mandros, Ellie JR GRHS 1:16.76 1:18.58 –

Event 13: Girls 100-Yard Freestyle

Name Year School Seed Finals Points Smith, Tanith JR GRHS 56.06 56.18 21 Kellhofer, Alayna FR GRHS 59.38 1:00.67 14 Luth, Hailey JR GRHS 1:00.33 1:00.99 7 Schmidt, Zoe SO RSHS NT 1:06.66 – Uhrig, Kaylin FR GRHS 1:04.11 1:06.86 – Maez, Katelyn SO GRHS 1:04.94 1:07.54 – Shellman, Kaylynn JR RSHS NT 1:12.31 – Anderson, Bella FR GRHS 1:09.81 1:13.49 – Cochrun, Baylee FR GRHS 1:15.29 1:16.18 – Goode, Khimbra SO RSHS NT 1:25.21 – Nettik, Ava FR RSHS NT 1:28.77 –

Event 15: Girls 500-Yard Freestyle

Name Year School Seed Finals Points Clevenger, Haley JR GRHS 5:44.98 5:42.31 20 Barnes, Emilee SR GRHS 6:03.04 6:03.37 6 Van Etten, Breanna JR GRHS 6:16.10 6:10.29 – Buss, Reagan JR RSHS NT 6:20.33 – Lucero, Linkin SO GRHS 6:31.26 6:47.76 –

Event 17: Girls 200-Yard Freestyle Relay

School Seed Finals Points Green River High School ‘A’ 1:46.66 1:51.50 30 Rock Springs High School ‘A’ NT 1:58.89 12 Green River High School ‘B’ 2:00.44 2:02.73 Exhibition Green River High School ‘C’ 2:06.10 2:09.67 Exhibition

Event 19: Girls 100-Yard Backstroke

Name Year School Seed Finals Points Hamblin, Emry SR RSHS NT 1:05.08 18 Luth, Hailey JR GRHS 1:09.75 1:10.19 11 Neher, Ivory SR GRHS 1:11.41 1:12.74 1 Murray, Peyton FR GRHS 1:13.63 1:15.01 –

Event 21: Girls 100-Yard Breaststroke

Name Year School Seed Finals Points Uhrig, Brianna SR GRHS 1:13.64 1:15.48 17 Uhrig, Kaylin FR GRHS 1:14.70 1:16.02 14 Moore, Kaylee FR RSHS NT 1:23.77 – Lyon, Mallery JR GRHS

Event 23: Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

School Seed Finals Points Green River High School ‘A’ 3:54.01 3:49.85 42 Rock Springs High School ‘A’ NT 5:11.20 8 Green River High School ‘B’ 4:07.31 4:12.00 Exhibition Green River High School ‘C’ 4:34.75 4:57.23 Exhibition