Gillette Man Dies in One-Vehicle Rollover on I-90 This Morning

GILLETTE — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting another fatal crash today, this one occurring at milepost 141 on Interstate 90 east of Gillette.

The accident happened around 6:46 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.



A 2001 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on the interstate when the driver veered onto Exit 141. The Dodge drifted off the left side of the roadway before the driver overcorrected back to the right shoulder where the truck overturned.



The driver of the Dodge has been identified as 27-year-old Gillette resident Matthew N. Schmaljohn. Schmaljohn was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to

injuries sustained at the scene of the crash.



Inattention or fatigue is being investigated as possible contributing factors. This is the 40th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 22 in 2018, 27 in 2017, and 12 in 2016 to date.