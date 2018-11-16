Gillette Student Involved in Gun Incident Will Be Charged As Adult

GILLETTE — A 14-year-old Gillette student who was arrested for bringing guns to his junior high and threatening another student and several staff members this week has been charged as an adult, according to The Gillette News Record.

Dale Warner allegedly brought a 40-caliber and 9mm handgun along with 36 rounds of ammunition to Sage Valley Junior High School on Tuesday morning. He then allegedly threatened to shoot students and staff members before another student reported his activities to school authorities.

Warner faces nine counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.

“Each of the nine counts is for a potential victim who was identified as someone Warner intended to target or was in the classroom where he planned to commit the shooting Tuesday morning,” according to the paper.

If convicted, Warner faces life in prison and a $10,000 fine for each count of attempted first-degree murder, according the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.

Reports allege Warner said a prayer on the bus on his way to school asking God to provide him with the opportunity to shoot as many students as he could.

He was also allegedly overheard saying he “hoped he could go to jail just like his father.”

Warner is scheduled to make a preliminary appearance in Circuit Court on Wednesday, November 21.