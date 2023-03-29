Ginger Lucy Anne Dymock passed away peacefully in her mother’s warm embrace.

She leaves behind loving parents Eli Dymock and Caroline Dymock (Johnson); brother Charlie Dymock (2); sister Adeline Dymock (6); paternal grandparents Ron and Trudie Dymock; maternal grandparents Andrew and Tally Johnson; 12 aunts; 12 uncles; and 38 cousins.

Ginger loved hearing music and movies. She would always kick when you poked the belly.

“I love baby ginger and everyone and my family”-Adeline(big sister).

“I believe she had a refined pallet like her daddy. She was a very active little dancer. We love our little girl; we will miss her dearly but can’t wait to see her and hold her in our arms again.”

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2055 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, WY.

Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

