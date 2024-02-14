Gipson Falls to Chiefs in Overtime During Super Bowl LVIII

LARAMIE – Tashaun Gipson competed in his first career Super Bowl on Sunday night. The 12-year National Football League veteran started at safety for the San Francisco 49ers.

Gipson represented the first former University of Wyoming football player to compete in a Super Bowl since Casper native, Logan Wilson did for the Cincinnati Bengals two seasons ago against the Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately for the two former Pokes, neither brought home a title.

Gipson had a solid day in the 49ers’ 25-22 overtime loss to the back-to-back Super Bowl champion, Kansas City Chiefs. The former Wyoming cornerback made five tackles.

Gipson finished the year with 74 tackles for the season, three tackles for loss, one interception, three passes defended, and one quarterback hit. He started all but one game this season. He only missed the regular-season finale which had no bearing on San Francisco’s playoff positioning.

Jacob Hollister still stands as the last former Wyoming student-athlete to win a Super Bowl. He did so with the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII when they defeated the Rams, 13-3.

The last UW player to win the Super Bowl before Hollister was Derrick Martin who is the only former Poke to win back-to-back Super Bowls. He was on the Green Bay Packers team that won Super Bowl XLV. He then joined the New York Giants and defeated Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.