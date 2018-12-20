Girl Scouts Collect Donations for Those in Need

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Girl Scouts worked over the weekend to put together a delivery of items for the Family Resource Center. Troops donated hygiene items, lost and found items from various locations in town, gloves, hand made fleece hats and scarves, hand warmers, socks and food.

The troops worked together to bag up kits with one of everything either in a box or bag (shown below), to be handed out to those in need by the Family Resource Center.

We want to thank Sportsman’s Warehouse for allowing a troop to gift wrap in the store for donations toward this cause, Albertsons for their donation of food, Cindy from WWCC aquatic center for allowing their lost and found items to go toward this cause, Rock Springs Libraries for helping with lost and found items, Good Will, and Quality Inn who all donated toward this project.

The Rock Springs Girl Scout program will be starting a collection for more donated items for Family Resource Center January 5th-February 15th. Drop off locations will be at Smith’s and Sportsman’s Warehouse starting January 5th. Other locations throughout town will be announced soon.

You can donate items to Family Resource Center at 756 Pilot Butte Ave, Rock Springs, WY 82901. For more information about this donation collection, feel free to email rsgs269@gmail.com.