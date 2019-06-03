Girl Scouts Help Clean Up the Community

By
Community Submission
-
70
Views
Rock Springs Girl Scouts helped clean up the area around Coal Train Coffee Depot on Saturday, June 1.

ROCK SPRINGS– Rock Springs Girl Scouts participated in a community clean up around Coal Train Coffee on Saturday, June 1.

The Girl Scouts were graciously allowed to celebrate Mother’s Day with a tea party at Coal Train Coffee Depot on May 10. In exchange for the space, they cleaned up around the Depot to show their gratitude.

Participating Girl Scouts included:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Troop 1091

  • Giabella Hinojos 
  • Savannah Chappell 
  • Breann Thwreatt 
  • Phillip Hinojos
  • Xzavier Hinojos  

Troop 1279

  • Erin Murcray 

Troop 1644

  • Jade Moreno
  • Makayla Gee 
  • Cora Murcray

Troop 1325 

  • Lexi Torrontegui 

Troop 1379 

  • Aiyana Lopez 
  • Kaity bowker 
  • Lexi Lucas 
  • Max Lucas 

Rock Springs Service Unit Manager: Ariel Hinojos 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR