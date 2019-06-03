Girl Scouts Help Clean Up the Community

ROCK SPRINGS– Rock Springs Girl Scouts participated in a community clean up around Coal Train Coffee on Saturday, June 1.
The Girl Scouts were graciously allowed to celebrate Mother’s Day with a tea party at Coal Train Coffee Depot on May 10. In exchange for the space, they cleaned up around the Depot to show their gratitude.
Participating Girl Scouts included:
Troop 1091
- Giabella Hinojos
- Savannah Chappell
- Breann Thwreatt
- Phillip Hinojos
- Xzavier Hinojos
Troop 1279
- Erin Murcray
Troop 1644
- Jade Moreno
- Makayla Gee
- Cora Murcray
Troop 1325
- Lexi Torrontegui
Troop 1379
- Aiyana Lopez
- Kaity bowker
- Lexi Lucas
- Max Lucas
Rock Springs Service Unit Manager: Ariel Hinojos