Girl Scouts Help Clean Up the Community

ROCK SPRINGS– Rock Springs Girl Scouts participated in a community clean up around Coal Train Coffee on Saturday, June 1.

The Girl Scouts were graciously allowed to celebrate Mother’s Day with a tea party at Coal Train Coffee Depot on May 10. In exchange for the space, they cleaned up around the Depot to show their gratitude.

Participating Girl Scouts included:

Troop 1091

Giabella Hinojos

Savannah Chappell

Breann Thwreatt

Phillip Hinojos

Xzavier Hinojos

Troop 1279

Erin Murcray

Troop 1644

Jade Moreno

Makayla Gee

Cora Murcray

Troop 1325

Lexi Torrontegui

Troop 1379

Aiyana Lopez

Kaity bowker

Lexi Lucas

Max Lucas

Rock Springs Service Unit Manager: Ariel Hinojos