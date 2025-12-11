Girls Wrestling Growing Fast in Sweetwater County as Green River and Rock Springs Build Momentum

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Girls wrestling is one of the fastest-growing sports in Wyoming, and nowhere is that more evident than in Sweetwater County. As the Wyoming High School Activities Association continues to expand opportunities in the developing sport, both Green River and Rock Springs have seen their programs surge in numbers, talent and statewide impact.

Last winter, Sweetwater County crowned two state champions and placed several more athletes on the podium, a remarkable feat for programs still in their early years of sanctioned competition.

Rock Springs enters the new season with all three of its top 2024-25 state placers returning, and all are only juniors.

The Tigers are led by state champion Rylin Plant, who dominated the 105-pound division with a 34-4 record and a 10-4 decision over Wind River’s Molly Bornhoft to win the state title. She was one of the most dynamic wrestlers in the state last season.

At 155 pounds, Sarah Eddy turned in one of the state’s most impressive seasons, entering the championship match undefeated before a disqualification ended her title run. Even so, her 31-1 record and runner-up finish secured All-State honors and cemented her as a top contender again this year.

Rock Springs also returns Paige Tongate, who finished sixth at 130 pounds with a 23-15 record. Tongate reached the consolation semifinals before dropping a tight 5-4 decision and placing in the top six.

With all three back and all still developing, the Tigers return one of the most experienced cores in the state.

While Rock Springs brings back star power, Green River’s surge comes in sheer numbers. Head coach Clayton Wright said the Wolves’ roster has grown dramatically.

“The roster this year is significantly larger than last season, which is a great sign for the program’s health,” Wright said. “We have excellent depth and a competitive environment in the practice room.”

Wright said one of the biggest differences this year is the sharp jump in technique. “The girls are developing their skills faster and with more precision,” he said, a reflection of both experience and the sport’s rapid growth.

Green River lost its lone 2024-25 girls state champion, Lily Harris, to graduation. Harris finished 19-0 and became the school’s first undefeated female wrestler, winning the 135-pound title with a 15-0 tech fall over Lyman standout Karly Sabey.

But even with Harris gone, the Wolves bring back a strong core. Wright highlighted returning veterans Bianca Maes, Adia Price, Kayleigh Johnson, Kaylee McLagen, Bella Kinney and Kamille Wadsworth as tone-setters in the room.

The program also boasts an impactful group of freshmen. “We are excited to integrate new talent,” Wright said, noting that Peyton Shantz, Raygen Bauers, Faith Still, Saylor Wells and Erin McMullan have all impressed early.

Wright said this year’s team feels deep across the board.

“As of right now, we are feeling the strongest throughout all weight classes,” he said. “We have great competition for spots.”

That depth has been built intentionally. The offseason focus centered on developing well-rounded athletes.

“We focused heavily on strength training to build functional power and reduce injury risk,” Wright said. “Dedicated speed training sessions helped improve explosiveness and reaction time.”

Girls wrestling across Wyoming has exploded since the WHSAA sanctioned it just a few seasons ago. Wright said the transformation in Green River has been dramatic.

“When you compare our current team size to that very first sanctioned year, we’ve seen an incredible jump in interest,” he said. Green River has grown from “just a handful of girls” to “around 22 signed up in recent years.”

The growth has created stronger practice rooms, deeper lineups and increasingly competitive athletes, a trend mirrored in Rock Springs.

Sweetwater County’s athletes aren’t climbing alone. Wright said the 4A field continues to sharpen each season.

“Beyond Star Valley, the 4A field is strong,” he said. “We expect tough competition from established programs like Cheyenne East and the other regional powerhouses.”

Both county programs emphasize culture as much as results. For Green River, Wright said the goals begin off the mat.

“First and foremost, our goals are for these young women to be great people and to be standouts academically,” he said. “Their performance in the classroom and their character in the community are more important than any win or loss.”

On the competitive side, the Wolves are focused on improving technique, wrestling hard every match and pushing to close the gap on Star Valley, which has won three straight titles.

“The culture within our program this year is defined by a strong blend of experienced leadership and a supportive, growth-oriented environment,” Wright said.

With Rock Springs returning three All-State performers and Green River building its largest and deepest roster yet, Sweetwater County is emerging as one of the most promising regions for girls wrestling in Wyoming.

As the sport continues to expand statewide, both programs appear poised to keep elevating and to play a major role in shaping the future of girls’ wrestling in Wyoming.