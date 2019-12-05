Give the Gift of HOPE This Holiday Season

Suicide prevention is everybody’s business, and ANYONE can help prevent the tragedy of suicide.

Play your part this holiday season by learning some of the warning signs of suicide.

Suicide Warning Signs

Talking about wanting to die or to kill oneself.

Looking for a way to kill oneself, such as searching online or buying a gun.

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live.

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain.

Talking about being a burden to others.

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs.

Acting anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly.

Sleeping too little or too much.

Withdrawing or feeling isolated.

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge.

Displaying extreme mood swings.

The more signs observed, the greater the risk. Take ALL signs seriously. These signs may mean someone is at risk for suicide. Risk is greater if a behavior is new or has increased and if it seems related to a painful event, loss, or change.

Hold your loved ones close, listen, and be aware of the warning signs.

Together we can help prevent suicide.

For more information on Suicide Prevention Efforts contact, Dani Deters and Megan Weston at (307)352-6677 or sweetwatercoprevention@gmail.com For Suicide and Mental Health Resources for Sweetwater County, click here.

