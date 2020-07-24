Giving Back Through Free Cookie Friday

It’s a Thursday afternoon in Rock Springs and something big is about to happen on the corner of Quincy and Arthur Dr.

Although BreAnn Alvey has her own to-do list for the day, she has others on her mind. She calls for all six of her kids to gather in the kitchen in preparation for what they do this time each week. They get ready for “Free Cookie Friday.”

After washing their hands, the kids are assigned specific tasks to help make the approximately four dozen worth of cookies – But who’s counting when you’re barely old enough to count anyways?

Pouring, mixing and rolling gets the cookie dough ready for the freezer. Make no mistake about it, the Alvey family won’t be eating all four dozen of these cookies themselves.

Quite the contrary. These cookies will be freshly baked on Friday as BreAnn and her kids sit on the corner, out in front of their home, and try to wave down community members to stop and try their free cookies.

For the Alvey’s, Rock Springs has given them more than they’ve ever asked for. And in return, they hope to at least put a smile on someone’s face.

Simply put, this is a selfless act of kindness to give back to the community. Nothing more, nothing less.