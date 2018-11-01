Giving Rotary a Lift

LAS VEGAS — After a busy workday, Elizabeth (Liz) and Tommy Thoman find their way to the gym each night for training. The Thoman’s aren’t spending hours in the gym after work for themselves, however, they are training for a purpose much larger than improved health and bigger biceps.

The young couple from Green River are members of the Rotary E-Club of District 5190 and will be contributing money raised through their efforts to eradicate the polio disease.

On November 8, 2018 Liz will participate in the International World Powerlifting Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada. Later on in January, Tommy will showcase his efforts in the Wyoming Fall Classic held in Pinedale, Wyoming. Donors will be able to pledge a specific amount per pound which will then be calculated based upon the final weights.

Rotarian Roots

Rotary has always been a part of Liz’s life. From her elementary school days she can recall her father, Bob Withers, going to Tuesday night meetings every week.

“I was always intrigued by the stories he would tell and was curious as to his dedication to the organization,” Liz said. “Finally, when we got a bit older, we were able to attend as guests during the summer. Before then I always wondered why my dad would talk endlessly about Rotary, and now I know why. From then on I became more aware of the impact that Rotary had on not only my dad but our community as well.”

That impact influenced Liz with the desire to give back to the organization that she grew up around. Now she will have the chance to do so in a significant way while in Las Vegas.

Love at First Sight

Four years ago, Liz was introduced to powerlifting by Tommy, who would eventually become her husband.

Tommy had weight lifted throughout high school and college but didn’t participate competitively in powerlifting until he was attending the University of Wyoming. After meeting Liz, the two spent most of their time together in the gym.

“He (Tommy) was doing it when we first met and going to the gym was our thing together. He switch me over from just doing cardio and lifting light weights to doing way less cardio and more heavy lifting. I had the chance to see him lift in a few competitions and finally decided I should try it out and see what I was capable of and I have been hooked ever since,” Liz said.

Liz had not only found the love of her life, but had also fallen in love with powerlifting. She has since then participated in a handful of competitions.

“Be An Inspiration”

This year’s theme for the Rotary Club is “Be an Inspiration.” Both Liz and Tommy seek to live up to the theme as they compete in their respective events.

“We hope to inspire those around us through our weightlifting ventures,” the couple stated.

Liz’s goal is to break 1000 pounds total with bench press, squat and deadlift combined. In one of her previous competitions, Liz took first place in the FitCon IPL Powerlifting World Cup in her weight class passing her goal of 1,000 total pounds. She hopes to find similar results in Las Vegas.

Tommy will only be doing bench press in January. His goal is to throw up 430 pounds while in Pinedale.

How to Donate

Those interested in pledging a specific amount per pound towards the Thoman’s donations can do so by following the steps below:

1. Go to https://www.endpolio.org/donate

2. Select “I would like to make this donation in honor or memory of someone”

3. Select “In honor of”

4. Name of Honoree is “Elizabeth (Withers) Thoman

5. Recipients email address should be “rinehart.wilke.iv@gmail.com”

6. They can choose to add their personal name or the name of their club as the donor

7. They can choose to add a personal message

8. Complete the remaining payment information