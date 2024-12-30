Glen Robert Johnson (December 2, 1951 – December 20, 2024)

Glen Robert Johnson, 73, passed away peacefully at the Eckstein Center, Hospice of the Valley, in Scottsdale, Arizona on December 20, 2024, after a long bout with heart failure and a recent cancer diagnosis.

He was born on December 2, 1951 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Robert H. Johnson and Helen Marie (Polly Hamm) Johnson.

Glen attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1970 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

After residing in Rock Springs, he relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona in 2000.

Glen was an avid sports fan, especially of the Wyoming Cowboys.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his two sisters, Susan Marie Johnson and Leslie Ellen Corcoran.

He is survived by a nephew, several cousins, and his beloved canine companion, Winnie Pooh.

His ashes will be interred at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery at a later date. At his request, there will be no services.