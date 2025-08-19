Glenn Alton Lansberry Sr. (August 11, 1943 – August 8, 2025)

Glenn Alton Lansberry Sr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully Friday, August 8, 2025, just days shy of his 82nd birthday, at The University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Mr. Lansberry was born August 11, 1943, in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, he was the cherished son of the late John Albert Lansberry Sr. and Anna L. Kanouff.

Glenn spent his early years in Pennsylvania, where he attended local schools and assisted in the family business. Demonstrating a profound commitment to his country, he was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam era, serving honorably at a missile base in Alaska. While in the Army, Glenn earned his GED, showcasing his dedication to personal growth and education.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In 1963, Glenn married the love of his life, Sandra Shirey, in Clearfield, Pennsylvania. Together they embarked on a journey that spanned over six decades. In pursuit of better opportunities for their family, Glenn and Sandy moved to Wyoming, where Glenn built a career at General Chemical, retiring in 2005 as a respected mechanic. Mr. Lansberry worked as part of FMCs waterfowl program for many years.

A devoted family man, Glenn was happiest exploring the great outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, and sharing adventures with his loved ones. He was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2350 and cherished the friendships formed there, a life-long member of Wyoming Prospectors Association, and United Steelworkers Union 15320.

Glenn is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Sandy Lansberry of Green River; his son, Glenn Alton Lansberry Jr., and wife Misty of Boulder; his beloved sister, Marilyn Luzier of Pennsylvania; and his adored grandson, Trevor Alton Lansberry. He leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews who will fondly remember his warmth and humor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother John Lansberry Jr., and two sisters, Phoebe Snyder and Ruth Rahu.

While Glenn’s physical presence will be dearly missed, his spirit will live on through the countless memories he created with his family and friends.

Cremation has taken place, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 21, 2025 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors, Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

The Lansberry family is grateful for the support and comfort offered by friends and the broader community during this time of loss.