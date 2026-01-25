Glenn Erwin Vehar (December 10, 1945 – January 20, 2026)

Glenn Erwin Vehar of Jackson, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2026, at the age of 80. He was born on December 10, 1945, to Erwin and Hanna Mae Vehar of Green River.

Glenn attended Green River High School, where he played football as guard on the all state team. He joined the Army National Guard in 1966 and was very proud of his service. Glenn followed his father’s advice and became an electrician. He was very dedicated to his trade.

He married Sandy Dias in 1999, and they shared many adventures together. Glenn’s passion was hunting and he loved to be out in the wilderness tracking game. He was very proud of his Big Horn sheep hunts. Glenn was always welcoming and would greet visitors to his home with a big smile and long bear hug. Glenn was warm and easy going. He would often say “It is what it is”. Glenn loved his grandchildren, and enjoyed it when they would come to visit.

He is survived by his wife Sandy; his son John; brother Bob; many nieces and nephews; and grandchildren, Cohen and Theia.

A private service will be held at a future date for close family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, Glenn would love it if donations were made to a wildlife or hunting charity like huntofalifetime.org or www.rmef.org