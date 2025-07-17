Glenn R. Gardea (June 18, 1960 – June 23, 2025)

Glenn R. Gardea, 65, passed away Monday, June 23, 2025, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a lifelong resident of Green River.

Mr. Gardea was born Saturday, June 18, 1960, in Rock Springs. Glenn was the beloved son of Rafael Gardea and Rose Chacon. He spent his life as a dedicated member of the Green River community, where he was known for his kind heart and unwavering spirituality.

Glenn was a proud graduate of Green River High School, class of 1980. He went on to dedicate 14 years of his career to janitorial maintenance at the Sweetwater County Courthouse, where he was respected for his hard work and commitment.

A man of deep faith, Glenn was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and enjoyed watching daily Mass on TV. He was a frequent visitor to the Golden Hour Senior Center, where he was known for his love of bingo. He indulged in his passion for gambling, enjoying trips to the casinos in Riverton and Lander and going to the movie theater. Glenn also cherished spending time with family and solving sudoku puzzles, sharing his warmth and joy with everyone around him.

Survivors include one sister, Olga Munoz and husband Eduardo of Green River; two brothers, Raul Gardea and wife Debbie of Green River, and Poncho Gardea of Green River; three nieces, Luzi Reyes and husband Javier of Green River, Maria Munoz of South Jordan, Utah, Rachel Schaefer and husband Ryan of Green River; four nephews, Alberto Munoz and wife Erin of West Jordan, Utah, David Munoz and wife Heidi of Green River, Roger Munoz and wife Heidi of Wellington, Colorado, and Ricky Gardea and wife Felicia of Green River; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members both in Mexico and The United States.

Glenn was preceded in death by his loving parents, Rafael and Rose; his sister, Anna Maria Gardea; maternal and paternal grandparents, several aunts and uncles. His memory will be treasured by his family, friends, and all those who were touched by his presence.

Services were conducted June 30, 2025.

He will be dearly missed but fondly remembered for his generous spirit and enduring faith.