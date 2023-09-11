Glenna Fioanini (January 14, 1935 – September 6, 2023)

With her family by her side, Glenna Foianini passed away peacefully at her home on September 6, 2023.

Glenna was born in Evanston, Wyoming on January 14, 1935 to Wilford and Zula Black.

Growing up she had several jobs so she could buy cute clothes. A few of many jobs she worked in her lifetime were making spudnuts, washing dishes, helping at the movie theater, and working for the phone company.

In November 1954, Glenna married Gino Foianini, together they had three children Toni (Gerald) Thompson, Roy UT; Teri (Gilbert) Torres, Rock Springs; Kelly (Janelle) Foianini, Lyman.

Glenna always wanted to live in the big city, but after living on the ranch she soon realized Lyman, Wyoming was the greatest place in the world. On the ranch, she worked side by side with her loving husband Gino. Just a few of the numerous jobs on the ranch were helping take and bring the cows from the desert and taking lunch to the crew in the hayfield. Her favorite was lambing season as she stayed at the barn day and night caring for 500+ newborn lambs. Mom never loved the bum lambs that had to be fed for the next month or so, but she was so proud to have the grandkids come and share that experience with her. Aside from the ranch, she worked at the school lunchroom and Fort Bridger during the rendezvous. While working at Fort Bridger she loved dressing up in authentic clothing and telling the history of the old fort.

She was always well known for her cooking and the new recipes she tried out on all the teenagers that came around. She loved her flowers and working in her beautiful yard. She was a friend to all and the life of the party.

She is blessed with eight grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren who love her for the candy-drawer, special gifts, flooding the yard, and crazy nicknames. She is a hero to them.

Glenna is survived by her three children, her sisters Barbara Stevens, North Ogden; and Mary (George) Funk, Washington. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and in-laws.

The family would like to thank all who have shown an outpouring of love and care to Glenna and family. Thanks to Best Home Health hospice nurses Chelsea and Kaylee. Special thanks to Shinnin Miles, Linda Byers, Peggy and Dana Vercimak, and Theresa Clark.

Services will be held at the Urie Stake Center on Friday September 15, 2023 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing the night before from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, and the morning of the funeral from 9:30 10:45 AM.