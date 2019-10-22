Gloria Candida Reyes (April 30, 1937 – October 21, 2019)

Gloria Candida Reyes, 82, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at her home in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by her family.

She was a resident of Green River for the past 64 years and is a former resident of Reliance, Wyoming.

Ms. Reyes was born on April 30, 1937 in Arroyo Seco, New Mexico; the daughter of Demetri Medina and Amada Trujillo.

She attended schools in Reliance, Wyoming and was a 1955 graduate of Green River High School.

Gloria married Frank Reyes on February 11, 1956 in Green River, Wyoming; he preceded her in death on December 21, 2016 in Green River.

Ms. Reyes owned and operated Frank’s Standard with her husband for 25 years.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Community.

Ms. Reyes was a Girl Scout Leader for 30 years, CCD teacher, worked at the church store “Gods Little Treasures,” a member of St. Ann’s Group for 40 years, and participated in TOPS. She was a communion host helper and enjoyed playing bunko as well as bingo.

Survivors include two daughters; Diane F. Ashley and husband Gerald of Green River, Wyoming, Fran C. Gregory and husband Darren of Green River, Wyoming, two sisters Irene Medina of Green River, Wyoming, Jenny Krans and husband Rich of Green River, Wyoming, four grandchildren; Chad Ashley and wife Stephanie, Amber Mann and husband Jarod, Candace Wuolle and husband Austin, Clairissa Roosa and husband Trevor, five great-grandchildren; Julian Ashley, Oliver Ashley, Lane Mann, R.J. Mann, Ava Wuolle, one great-grandchild on the way; Carson Wuolle, as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter; Cindy Louise Reyes, one brother; Junior Medina, one sister; Lena Bernal, one great-grandchild; baby Roosa.

The family respectfully requests donations in Gloria’s memory be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935 or to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite. 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the church. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Sunday one hour prior to the Rosary and again at the church on Monday one hour prior to Mass.

