Gloria Coratta (June 6, 1951 – July 17, 2024)

Gloria Coratta, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a 45 year resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Frontier and Kemmerer, Wyoming.

She was born June 6, 1951 in Kemmerer, Wyoming; the daughter of Marcello Harry Carotta and Mary Josephine Lumbert.

Gloria attended schools in Frontier and Kemmerer, Wyoming and was a 1969 graduate of Kemmerer High School.

She worked for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for 33 and a half years; 26 of those years were in Physical Therapy.

Gloria enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling and occasional trips to the casinos, and betting on the horses.

She formed genuine relationships with her many friends that she developed over the years, Gloria also established a strong bond with her communities.

Anytime I talked with anyone of her many friends it always included “How’s Gloria doing?” or “Please say hi to Gloria for me.”

Most importantly was the bonds she created within our neighborhood. She valued the trust and comfort of each and every one of her neighbors. Gloria truly was and always be 12 Wardell Court, Rock Springs.

The next time your at a Parimutuel Horse Race in the State of Wyoming lay down a $1 exacta bet of your choice in Gloria’s honor,

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community and Luce Sergna Society Italian Lodge.

Survivors include her three brothers, Steve F. Carotta of Diamondville, Wyoming; Michael P. Carotta of Rock Springs, Wyoming; her twin Ben A Carotta of Diamondville, Wyoming; one sister Eletta M. Carotta of Diamondville, Wyoming; one aunt; one nephew and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcello H “Mitch” Carotta and Mary L. Carotta; two brothers, Anthony A. Carotta; John D. Carotta.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Gloria’s name to St. Joseph’s Children’s Home, 1419 Main Street, Torrington, Wyoming 82240 or Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a rosary and celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted in Kemmerer, Wyoming.

