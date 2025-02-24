Gloria Jean Martinez (September 21, 1946 – February 15, 2025)

Gloria Jean Martinez passed away on Feb. 15, 2025.

She was born Sept. 21, 1946 in Ogden, Utah to Richard and Sophie Lucero.

She grew up in Ogden and graduated from high school there.

She met the love of her life, Walter Martinez, and married him during December of 1963. They welcomed five children to their family.

They relocated to Green River, raising their family and making lifelong friends.

Gloria enjoyed the outdoor mountains, fishing, hunting, Bingo, dancing, poker, and spending time with her family. Gloria could always be seen outside with the kids playing softball or enjoying her nights with the bowling league.

After more than 40 years of living in Green River, Walter and Gloria relocated to Lumberton, New Mexico, where they began their dreams of a mini farm with plenty of livestock and pets. Gloria had family there that blossomed into friendships and hosted plenty of events as she was always the life of the party.

Gloria is survived by her husband Walter; children Isabell Otey and husband Jeffrey of Clarksville, Tennessee, Tina Hock and husband Jeff of Green River, Dominic Martinez of Green River, Jeannie Maggio and husband Carl of Green River, and Michelle Zajic and husband Gary of Washougal, Washington; 15 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sisters Patsy Schweikert and husband Charles of Casper, and Sandra Martinez and husband Charles of Ogden, Utah; brothers-in-law Bobby Martinez and wife Sandra of Lumberton, New Mexico, and Gibby Lucero of Green River; sister-in-law Viola Duran of Ogden, Utah; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Pauline Bustos, Lily Lucero, and Lucy Rodriguez; granddaughter Kara Harper; son-in-law Gary Zajic; and brother-in-law Eddie Martinez.

A celebration of life will take place Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 21 CR-356, Lumberton, New Mexico. A second celebration of life will take place June 21 at 1 p.m., at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 88 North 2nd East St., Green River.