Go Loco This Cinco De Mayo With $1.49 TacoTime Crisp Tacos!

TacoTime‘s taking part in Cinco de Mayo festivities by offering its signature Crisp Tacos for just $1.49 each.

This promotion will be available all day on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Each Crisp Taco is made-to-order and features a homemade corn tortilla shell that is filled with seasoned ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, and fresh diced tomatoes.

This special promotion is available in-store only at all TacoTime locations in Rock Springs and Green River.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy delicious Crisp Tacos at an unbeatable price!

Visit any of our 3 locations.

Rock Springs
1639 Elk St. / 2700 Dewar Dr.
(307) 382-3501 /(307) 362-1634

Green River
375 Uinta Dr.
(307) 875-2257

