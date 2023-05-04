Go Loco This Cinco De Mayo With $1.49 TacoTime Crisp Tacos!

TacoTime‘s taking part in Cinco de Mayo festivities by offering its signature Crisp Tacos for just $1.49 each.

This promotion will be available all day on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Each Crisp Taco is made-to-order and features a homemade corn tortilla shell that is filled with seasoned ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, and fresh diced tomatoes.

This special promotion is available in-store only at all TacoTime locations in Rock Springs and Green River.

Visit any of our 3 locations.

Rock Springs

1639 Elk St. / 2700 Dewar Dr.

(307) 382-3501 /(307) 362-1634

Green River

375 Uinta Dr.

(307) 875-2257