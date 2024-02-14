Go Wolves! GRHS Cheer and Dance Celebrated for Hard Work

The GRHS cheer and dance teams celebrate their championship titles after the state competition in January. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School cheer and dance teams were proudly recognized by the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees for their recently earned state titles.

The cheer team won the 4A Co-Ed Stunt for the third consecutive year, and they also took the win for 4A Game Day.

“The consistent success over the past three years speaks volumes about the dedication, skill, and hard work of these athletes, past and present,” head coach Mikayla Smart said.

The team won Co-Ed Stun with a score of 90.3, and Game Day with 92.3 . Smart said that they first get a raw score in which deductions are then added. The goal is to get zero deductions, and this team did just that in both categories.

“They’ve navigated through challenges, surpassing all the odds stacked against them. Through handwork, perseverance, and a mix of emotions, they have fought not only for themselves but also for their teammates, ultimately earning these well deserved state titles,” she said.

Six members of the team also received All State honors. On the co-ed team, Brayden Lennon, junior, and Dax Smith, sophomore, were first time All State recipients. On the all girl team, first time recipients were Jaylene Gallegos, sophomore, Juliet Peterson, sophomore, and Ezia Romango, junior.

Allysa Drinkle, senior, also received All State for the fourth consecutive year.

“Achieving All State recognition at any point during your high school career is an incredible accomplishment, but doing so all four years is truly amazing,” Smart said. “Since her freshman year, Alyssa has been devoting herself to honing her skills and witnessing her growth each year has been truly remarkable.”

Smart noted that state spirit is a unique event in which the performance score is determined by judges, rather than points put on a scoreboard.

“Cheerleading is unlike any other sport in the fact that when we arrive to compete, we rarely know what we are going to face, and once you perform, the results lie in the hands of the judges,” she said.

The Wolf Pack Dance team earned their first ever championship win with a first place finish in the Hip-Hop category.

Assistant coach Christine Peterson presented the dance team to the board, as head coach Debi Kovick was unable to attend due to watching her son play basketball. Peterson said she has been a coach for six years.

“We’re super proud of these girls, they worked really hard. It’s a full year of dance,” she said.

The season starts in March with recruiting, and then move into auditions and work through the summer.

This year, the dance team was able to stand out from other schools by fine tuning their acrobatic skills. Peterson also noted that there are no seniors on the dance team, but they will have six seniors next year.

The team took home first place in 3A Hip-Hop, with a score of 74.45, and they also took fourth place in Jazz with a score of 68.29. Peterson said they were just a few points from placing in the top three for Jazz.