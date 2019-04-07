God Is Bigger Than Our Limits

Part 6 of 9 – Bigger Than… Series

There Never Seems To Be Enough. Most are simply just trying to get what is “their’s” or what is “coming to them”, but it is never enough. Why do you think that is? Could it be that our world is being used up? Could it be that there seems to be less and less to go around? If we thought about it, where would we find something that was actually new?

If we were to pursue that line of thought we might discover a very humbling reality. While we often declare our independence and self-power, the truth is that we can’t even control our waistline, bank balance, emotional health, or even our own relationships. We will live our short lives and then we will be gone and it is unlikely that we will be remembered.

The sad awareness we will ultimately discover is that this life just isn’t about us, no matter how much we would like it to be.

God is Bigger than Your Limits. Certainly, our place in the larger story may seem small, but God really wants us in the story. He often pulls us into the larger narrative. He WANTS to share His Glory with us.

Colossians 3:4 (NLT) And when Christ, who is your life, is revealed to the whole world, you will share in all his glory.

When God Is Glorified, We Enjoy The Benefits.

Matthew 25:15 (NLT) He gave five bags of silver to one, two bags of silver to another, and one bag of silver to the last— dividing it in proportion to their abilities .

God Is Source. Jesus’ story about the landowner and his property managers begins with the quick reminder that everything comes from God. When we rely upon God, we again have access to something “new”. In our world, those who reject God cut themselves off from anything new.

Matthew 25:21 (NLT) “ The master was full of praise . ‘Well done, my good and faithful servant. You have been faithful in handling this small amount, so now I will give you many more responsibilities. Let’s celebrate together! ’

God Is Rooting For You. God doesn’t give us things in life in hopes that we will fail. This is a belief held by many who claim to not believe in God. Many have concluded that if there was a God there would be few problems in life. Such a belief denies the personal freedom and responsibility that God has given to each of us. This belief also assumes that God is “out to get us”. But God is for us! He longs to celebrate our victories WITH us.

Matthew 25:29b (NLT) But from those who do nothing, even what little they have will be taken away .

Nothing Is More Costly Than Nothing. Unfortunately, our story has a slacker who chose to do nothing and to slander his master. In order to justify his laziness, he imagined his master to be a hard and unfair person. He was all about himself and chose to do nothing, so that was his reward. The nothing he “sowed” was the nothing he “reaped”.

We Can Be Exalted or Stay Humiliated.

Matthew 6:33 (NLT) Seek the Kingdom of God above all else, and live righteously, and he will give you everything you need.

We Are Here To Glorify God. This is why this life will never be about us. History is HIS story, God’s Story. In God’s story, there are two kingdoms at war with each other, the kingdom of darkness and the kingdom of light. Whether we like it or not, our actions will support one of those kingdoms. If we do not purposefully give God the glory, then darkness takes it by default.

Many feel in their hearts that this life is about getting all that you can, but that is a dark way to live. We are not here to live as luxuriously and comfortably as possible. We are here to glorify God in the ways that Jesus did. Jesus told people about God, His judgment, His love for them and His desire to save them. He also helped people, he made the world much better by his presence in it.

2 Corinthians 4:15-16 (NLT) And as God’s grace reaches more and more people, there will be great thanksgiving, and God will receive more and more glory. 16 That is why we never give up.

Our Resources Serve A Purpose. We have the power to make a difference. There is hope for everyone. We could give others our time, money, and resources. When we humble ourselves in this way, by giving of our ourselves and our resources, we openly declare that this life isn’t about “me”, it’s about us, and even more importantly, it’s about our amazing Father, God! When we do this, we live for God and for a much larger purpose. God is pleased with us and He shares His glory. This is the only escape from the gnawing guilt, anxiety, and shame the average person endures.

1 Peter 5:6 (NLT) So humble yourselves under the mighty power of God, and at the right time he will lift you up in honor .

We Should Invest Our Lives In God’s Glory.

We have no glory of our own. We have no power of our own. The more we lay claim to our own glory and power the more we fail. But, when we invest our lives in His glory, we begin to overcome.