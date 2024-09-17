Gokovski Hired as New Hospitalist for MHSC

ROCK SPRINGS — Being quite “outdoorsy” and looking for a smaller community is what drew Dr. Liron “Leo” Gokovski to Sweetwater County.

“I was looking for a smaller community in the Mountain West region,” said Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s newest hospitalist. “I found the landscape reminds me a little of home, which is Israel. It’s like some of the most revered regions of my home. And, the people here are so friendly.”

“We are so excited to welcome Dr. Gokovski to our hospital family,” said CEO Irene Richardson. “He is an excellent physician and is looking forward to taking care of our patients. Please join me in welcoming Dr. Gokovski to our hospital and community.”

With Flaming Gorge, Killpecker Sand Dunes and the mountains just two hours away, Sweetwater County is the perfect fit for someone who enjoys the outdoors.

I like mountain climbing, paragliding, hiking, cross-county skiing and downhill skiing,” he said. He enjoys all of those activities with his 9-year-old Cocker Spaniel.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Hospital’s new hospitalist Dr. Liron Gokovski enjoys a wide variety of outdoor sports, including paragliding with his 9-year-old Cocker Spaniel, Wallace. Courtesy photo.

Gokovski also enjoys cooking for his wife and 4-year-old daughter. In fact, he’s writing a cookbook for her.

“My wife grew up with Northern European cuisine,” he explained. “They’re great dishes, but sometimes uninspiring. I grew up in the Middle East with food from all over the world. There were Chinese Jews, Moroccan Jews, French Jews; a fusion of foods from all over the world. Robust flavors.

“I started cooking for my wife and keeping recipes,” he said. “When my daughter was born, I decided to collate recipes of the dishes I cook for them. So, when she leaves home at 18, I can hand it to her and say ‘here is what you grew up on. Now you can make it.’ She can feed her own children these dishes one day.”

Plus, she loves the food he cooks. “She’ll say ‘Daddy, I want smoked salmon and asparagus risotto for dinner’ at age 4.”

It’s one of many things that brings a smile. His work in healthcare is another.

What steered him toward a medical profession?

“I was looking for a profession with a true ethical north,” he said. “I wanted to find a way to embetter my fellow man.”

“Seeing people walk out of the hospital after coming in very sick” is the best part of the job; “seeing them surrounded by their family,” Gokovski said.

Gokovski most recently worked as a hospitalist, tele-hospitalist and transfer center physician for Intermountain Health Care.

At MHSC, he joins a hospitalist staff that includes Dr. Alicia Gray, Dr. Razvan Ducu, Dr. Cameron Kesler, Dr. Janene Glyn, Dr. William Sarette and Dr. May Poundstone.

Gokovski graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, Internal Medicine Postgraduate Residency program in June 2023, and received his Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Utah College of Medicine in 2020. He has a Bachelor’s of Science Biology from the University of Utah and the University of Arizona.

Over the years, his volunteer activity has included four medical outreach trips with DOCARE International; National Abilities Center in Park City, Utah; free clinics in Salt Lake City; and Sunrise for All Equine Therapy.