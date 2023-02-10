Golden Eagles Ink Tigers’ Hudson Conrad

After years of hard work and dedication on the field, Rock Springs High School senior Hudson Conrad committed his future to the Laramie County Community College (LCCC) Golden Eagles soccer team.

“I’ve been playing soccer ever since I could walk and kick a ball,” Conrad said.

All credit for his love of the game goes to his dad who was his coach up until high school.

“He’s the reason I love soccer,” Conrad said.

During his junior year, after having a solid season and being named first team all-conference and second team All-State, he realized he could play at the next level. Doing his own recruiting, Conrad began reaching out to coaches and school. Persistence was key, and after making several attempts to get in touch with LCCC, he finally made contact and went out for a visit.

Conrad said he was impressed with the facilities and overall vibe of the school and he loved the coach. He received an offer to join the team on a scholarship and the decision was easy from there. He isn’t sure his role on the team quite yet, but he is most comfortable as a goalkeeper.

“I’ll work my hardest to get that starting role,” Conrad said.

With his senior year still ahead of him, he’s hoping this final run with the Tigers will be one where he can improve his communication skills and technique.

His favorite memories as a Tiger that he will carry with him won’t be anything that happened on the field, but instead the relationships he had with his teammates and the fun bus rides throughout the years.

Conrad said he plans to study business and figure out what exactly to do with his degree later on.