Golden Hour Delivers Donated Christmas Gifts to Seniors in Need

GREEN RIVER — Golden Hour Senior Center delivered Christmas presents to senior residents last Friday that were all donated by community members.

The senior center has a giving tree each year where community members can collect a tag from the tree to buy Christmas gifts for seniors in need. The gifts vary from Christmas lights to slippers to jackets, hats, gloves, and more.

Marcia Driggs, the center’s office manager, said that all the tags on the tree were filled this year, highlighting the community’s charitableness and Christmas spirit.

The center’s home delivered meal drivers delivered the gifts to the seniors throughout the community.

“We are fortunate to live in such a generous community,” Driggs said.