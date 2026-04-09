Golden Hour Senior Center Hosting Music Bingo Fundraiser April 17

WHEN
April 17 at 5 p.m.
WHERE
Golden Hour Senior Center, 550 Uinta Dr. in Green River
Admission:
$20 for seniors $25 for non-seniors
Music Bingo, burger bar, prizes, beer, and a 50/50 raffle — all for a great cause.
Enjoy a Night of Music Bingo, Food and Fun at Local Fundraiser
Looking for a fun night out while supporting a great cause? The Golden Hour Senior Center is hosting a public fundraiser featuring music, food, and prizes on April 17 at 5 p.m.
Guests can enjoy an evening of Music Bingo, along with a burger bar and beer, making it the perfect mix of entertainment and community connection.
Admission includes a full meal with a burger bar, chips, cupcake, and a drink, plus access to six games of Music Bingo across two categories. Additional bingo cards will be available for purchase.
- Music Bingo
- Burger Bar & Drinks
- Prizes & 50/50 Raffle
Tickets are:
- $20 for seniors
- $25 for non-seniors
Beer will also be available for purchase during the event.
The fundraiser will take place at:
550 Uinta Dr., Green River
Whether you’re coming for the games, the food, or just a fun night out, this event is a great way to support the Golden Hour Senior Center while enjoying time with friends and community members.
For More Information:
Contact Cynthia at 307-872-3223 or [email protected].
We hope to see you there!