Good Person, Good Student, Good Wrestler: Tigers Aim Higher

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers boys wrestling team enters the new season with momentum, experience and a clear identity. An identity built around the mantra: Good Person, Good Student, Good Wrestler.

Last year, the Tigers finished ninth in 4A at the state tournament and celebrated two All-State selections, including Lincoln Young who capped a 39-5 season with a runner-up finish at 132 pounds, falling in a 15-9 decision to Cheyenne East’s Kozad Porter in the title match.

At 126 pounds, Santiago Cruz battled through the consolation bracket to earn third place, defeating Green River’s Jeramiah Musbach in the consolation semifinals before earning a 17-8 major decision over Isael Beal of Cheyenne Central to finish with a 32-7 record.

Both Young and Cruz return this season, along with a strong core the coaching staff believes is ready to take another step.

“I feel really good about where our program is right now,” head coach David Doporto said. “We return a strong core of athletes who gained valuable experience last year, and we’ve taken noticeable steps forward in our training intensity and overall accountability.”

Doporto said the group came back “hungry, motivated, and focused,” and he believes the Tigers are “positioned to take a big leap in the right direction.”

Young, Cruz and Dane Arnoldi headline the returning veterans who Doporto expects to lead the way. All three made major offseason gains, both technically and physically. “I expect them to be leaders for us and consistent scorers in duals and tournaments,” he said.

Rock Springs will also rely on fresh talent. Doporto said newcomers are already pushing for varsity opportunities, including freshmen Izzy Cruz and Ezra Horgan, who have demonstrated they can compete early.

The Tigers believe their strengths are spread across the lineup, anchored by their returning state placers. Though they will be “open in a couple weights and young in spots,” Doporto said the staff is “happy with the core of young men we have on our team.”

Offseason training focused on fundamentals, conditioning and sharpening skills critical for tough 4A competition. “The main focus has been building a stronger foundation,” Doporto said. That included refining neutral attacks, emphasizing mat returns, and pushing for pins. The Tigers also dedicated time to developing mental toughness and match management — controlling pace, staying composed and finishing periods strong.

The Tigers expect a challenging road in the 4A West. “The 4A West is always tough, and this year is no different,” Doporto said. Still, he believes Rock Springs can “surprise some people and be in the mix when it matters” if their development continues.

Early season tests such as the TOC Tournament and the Ron Thon will help the Tigers evaluate where they stand. Doporto said those events offer high-level competition and expose areas that need improvement.

As for goals, the Tigers aim to compete for a top regional finish and continue closing the gap with the conference’s upper tier. Individually, several wrestlers are targeting the podium at state, and some hope to contend for titles.

Beyond wins and losses, the program is focused on culture. “Our culture is built around hard work, accountability, and supporting each other,” Doporto said. “We emphasize doing things the right way — on the mat, in the classroom, and in the community. Our mantra is Good Person, Good Student, Good Wrestler.”