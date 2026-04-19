GOP Chooses 3 for Court Clerk Vacancy

Sandi Carter, left, Brooke Adams, center, and Amanda Chetterbock, right, were selected as three nominees to fill the Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court vacancy by the Sweetwater GOP Saturday morning.

ROCK SPRINGS — Members of the Sweetwater GOP selected three candidates to fill a vacancy in the Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court position Saturday morning.

Amanda Chetterbock, Brooke Adams, and Sandi Carter were nominated from five candidates following a series of short introductory speeches and question and answer sessions conducted by the county GOP. Chetterbock received the most votes, earning 37 votes, while Adams earned 25 votes and Carter earned 23. The Sweetwater County commissioners will decide which candidate they will appoint Tuesday.

Chetterbock works at the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office as the office manager and County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe’s legal assistant. Chetterbock also previously worked as a clerk at the Green River Circuit Court under recently retired Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court Donnalee Bobak before Bobak was elected. She said she has always considered running for the position but thought Bobak planned to seek one more term in office.

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Adams works for probation and parole and had previously worked in the district court office under Bobak, having also worked in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office. Adams said she has always wanted to be an elected official and is working towards receiving a master’s degree in legal studies.

Carter owns Grounded Moon in Rock Springs and also works in property management. She said her mother was a legal assistant to a public defender and had helped her mom file documents in the office after school while she was a high schooler. Carter said she has always been interested in law and had helped people navigate the legal system privately.

Bobak previously announced her intent to retire and left the office earlier this month. As the role is an elected, partisan role, state statutes required the commissioners to declare the position vacant after Bobak retired, which resulted in the Sweetwater County GOP needing to forward three candidate names to the commissioners for their consideration.