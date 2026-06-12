GOP to Select 3 Candidates for Sheriff Vacancy Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS — Five of the six candidates running for Sweetwater County Sheriff have applied to be considered for former Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle’s replacement.

The Sweetwater County GOP will host a meeting Saturday morning to hear from the candidates and select three from the five to forward to the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners for consideration. The commissioners will select someone from that group of three to serve the remainder of Grossnickle’s term. Richard Kaumo, Rich Fischer, Ozzie Knezovich, Matt Wharton and Amanda Buller filed for GOP consideration, with Randall Tryzbiak absent from the list.

The meeting takes place at 10 a.m. at Western Wyoming College’s Green River campus, with an informal meet and greet set to begin at 9 a.m. The commissioners plan to select Grossnickle’s successor during their meeting Tuesday. Following that selection, District Court Judge Suzannah Robinson will administer the oath of office. The person will serve until Jan. 4, 2027, when the elected sheriff will be sworn into office.