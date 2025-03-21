Gordon Allows Voter Residency Bill to Become Law Without Signature, Gray Celebrates

CHEYENNE –– Gov. Mark Gordon has taken action on the final outstanding bill of the 2025 legislative session, allowing House Enrolled Act 57/House Bill 156 – Proof of voter residency-registration qualifications to go into law without his signature.

Gordon reiterated his confidence in how elections are conducted in Wyoming. He believes only citizens who are residents of Wyoming should vote, but questioned the arbitrary nature and the legality of the act’s 30-day residency requirement.

Gordon notes in his letter that the 30-day residency requirement conflicts with federal law that prohibits a durational residency requirement to vote for the President or Vice President of the United States.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Whether the federal or state statute will prevail in a legal contest is likely a question that will have to be resolved in court,” Gordon wrote.

Gordon also noted the act’s “any indication” standard for rejection of voter registration might present challenges for clerks to administer with any degree of certainty. He wonders whether the changes made through this act are an improvement over the existing “provisional ballot” process, whereby a questionable ballot is not counted until fully vetted and verified.

“Because it is laudable to continuously improve our standards for identification, I am thrilled that this legislation now gives the Secretary of State the authority he was trying to usurp by passing rules he had no authority to pass last spring,” Gordon wrote. “The will of the Legislature is finally clear on this point. Let us remember, though, it is ultimately essential and core to the workings of both our Wyoming and United States Constitutions that a bona fide citizen be able to vote without undue difficulty, and that right should not be abridged or diminished as a result of measures taken to conduct an election.”

Secretary of State Chuck Gray applauded the bill becoming law in a statement that calls the bill’s passage an important priority for President Donald Trump.

“Today marks a pivotal moment for election integrity in Wyoming,” Gray said. “Proof of citizenship and proof of residency for registering to vote are both so important. Only United States citizens, and only Wyomingites, should be voting in Wyoming elections. Period. HB 156 makes Wyoming the first state in the nation to apply proof of citizenship for registering to vote for all elections. This was the first priority of our conservative election integrity reform agenda. It will ensure that we protect Wyoming elections, and is also key in supporting President Trump’s pivotal work to have proof of citizenship for registering to vote with the SAVE Act at the federal level. I am thrilled that the priorities of the people of Wyoming have won out. I appreciate the work of Representative John Bear and the Wyoming Freedom Caucus on this important issue. With HB 156 becoming law, Wyoming will further cement our commitment to election integrity, as the only state to require proof of citizenship for all elections, an important priority of President Trump.”