Gordon and Officials Pleased with Order to Review, Revise Rock Springs RMP

ROCK SPRINGS –– An order that aims to unleash American energy was issued Wednesday will have impacts in our backyard is being celebrated locally.

The order signed by new Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum calls for the review and appropriate revision of the Bureau of Land Management’s proposed resource management plan and final environmental impact statement for the Rock Springs Field Office. It calls for a similar review and revision of the proposed resource management plan amendment and final environmental impact statement for greater sage-grouse rangewide planning, which also impacted BLM-administered land in western Wyoming.

Gov. Mark Gordon praised the order in a statement.

“Secretary Burgum’s Order is a refreshing change of direction,” Gordon said. “It recognizes the state’s priorities, encourages responsible development of our domestic energy resources, and reduces the unilateral regulatory burdens placed on Wyoming’s oil, gas, and coal industries by the previous administration. The Secretary and I talked about this order before it was issued and I am pleased that he included my recommendations.”

“These actions will impact a wide range of industries in Wyoming, from coal, oil, and gas to uranium and rare earth minerals. I look forward to the actions that emerge from this review, and Wyoming pledges to work with the Trump Administration to provide the reliable, dispatchable, and affordable energy our country needs,” Gordon said.

Secretary of State Chuck Gray also praised the act.

“I am totally supportive that the Trump Administration is beginning the process to protect Wyoming’s core industries by reversing the Rock Springs RMP,” Gray said in a statement. “It is wonderful to see the Trump Administration’s action to restore Southwestern Wyoming’s core industries and begin the process of reversing the Rock Springs RMP to unleash America’s, and Wyoming’s, core industries.”

Local legislators also supported the move through a press release issued Thursday.

“The fight for access to our public lands has paid off,” Sen. Stacy Jones, R-Rock Springs, said. “This is what I’ve worked so hard for—the (Governor’s Task Force) meetings, the public meetings, the difficult meetings with local BLM directors, and a trip to D.C. to protect our access. The rollback of the Rock Springs BLM RMP was a fight from the people, for the people. But the hard work isn’t over yet—it has just reset!”

“For over a year, our community of Rock Springs has cried foul pushing back with all the resources we had and then some,” Rep. JT Larson, R-Rock Springs, said. “Thanks to all of you, including our hardworking county commissioners, who all stood firm meeting after meeting. And to those who came and commented, your voices were heard! A big thank you to President Trump who heard loud and clear how disastrous this plan would be for Rock Springs for the next two decades and did something about it.”

“After all the hours, days and months and days this Sweetwater delegation dedicated to the Rock Springs RMP and following all the rules, procedures, and hurdles we finally have an equitable outcome,” Rep. Cody Wylie, R-Rock Springs said. “I would like to thank all the folks in the community that participated, our local delegation of legislators Albert Sommers, Clark Stith, Tony Niemiec, JT Larson, Jon Conrad, and Stacy Jones. I would also like to thank the Governor for having our backs when it looked like we may not get such a favorable outcome. A Special thanks to President Trump, thank you for listening to local people and supporting local solutions.”