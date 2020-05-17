Gordon Announces New Wyoming COVID-19 Death in Message to the Legislature

Originally reported by Oil City News – Brendan LaChance

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon delivered a message to the Wyoming House of Representatives toward the end of their special session on Saturday, May 16.

During his remarks, Gordon said that an additional COVID-19 related death has occurred in Fremont County. That would bring the total number of deaths up to 8 from the 7 listed on the Wyoming Department of Health website as of 8:10 pm Saturday.

But he said that Wyoming is moving in a positive direction and thanked the legislature for the work they had done in the last two days to make $1.25 billion in CARES Act funding for COVID-19 relief.

“These past several weeks have not been easy for any of us,” Gordon said. “We have built a plane while we have been flying it and just like our Wyoming [Air National] Guard yesterday and the United States Air Force today, we have lift under our wings.”

Further remarks from the governor were as follows:

It is a beautiful day and in some places Wyoming has even seen a bit of rain. Grass is growing, trees are leafing out, we have good snowpack in most places. Calves and lambs are in the pastures. Spring has come.

The good people of Wyoming worked hard to beat the surge that might have come with COVID-19 and now we too are emerging. Last night, restaurants were filled again, families were in the park and if you can look outside here in Cheyenne, traffic is again coursing our streets. People are cruising.

Campers are headed to the hills and lakes, hair is being cut and weights are being lifted. And there is no doubt we will have more weight to lift. We are some way off from coming back to normal, but we are growing again. Wyoming is just too strong.

Your work over these past two days has been extraordinary and I have been amazed at how well you have conducted these very difficult challenges that we have never done before. You knew it was important to get resources deployed to help our local economies recover quickly to make sure we were ready when demand for our natural resources would come back.

You and I share a faith in our Wyoming people to lead the way back safely, wisely and sensibly. Monday morning, Yellowstone Park will open in Wyoming only because we know we can.

You have helped to make sure that those who want to come see all that Wyoming has to offer will feel free and welcome and that citizens, businesses and our workers will feel safe because they know we will have their backs.

These are trying times, but we have taken some first steps. We in Wyoming know not to plant our entire garden before the last frost and we still may have a frost.

Tonight I am sad to report that we have two new cases in a Washakie nursing home and one new death in Fremont and I still worry that reckless behavior may still cripple our progress going forward.

We all know our journey going back to normal won’t always be simple and easy. But we are Wyoming folk. We are not scared of work. We are not scared of challenge. We know the value of work, of family, of community, of common sense and of faith. We are building back Wyoming.

While we know there is more work to be done, America’s unsinkable economy is coming our of hibernation. As it awakens, the demand for our natural resources [will] regain their stride. We will be ready and we will be safe and we will be stronger for all of this.

Governor Mark Gordon