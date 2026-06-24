Gordon Approves Energy Authority Funds to Critical Minerals Project

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon has approved an award of $250,000 to Visionary Metals Corp. from the Wyoming Energy Authority.

Visionary is evaluating the potential for critical mineral discoveries in the Granite Mountains. The discoveries include Wyoming’s first nickel-sulfide discovery at King Solomon Mine and a nickel-copper deposit at Tin Cup. The two are located on State Trust Lands and adjacent mining claims north of Jeffery City in Fremont County.

The project will use more than 5,000 meters of drill core analysis, geophysics, geochemistry, 3D modeling, petrography, and geochronology to better understand the size, grade, and potential value of these discoveries. Immediate benefits to Wyoming include a detailed technical report and a digital database for the Wyoming State Geological Survey and the Office of State Lands and Investments, improved understanding of central Wyoming’s critical mineral resources, and increased long-term value of State Trust Lands, which supports K-12 education funding. Over time, the project could strengthen domestic supplies of nickel and copper, support Wyoming’s energy and economic diversification goals, create useful public data for future research and exploration, and generate local spending for contractors and businesses in Fremont County.

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The money comes from the WEA’s Energy Matching Funds. Projects receiving this funding must meet criteria created by the Wyoming Legislature and be focused on research, demonstration, pilot, or commercial development projects related to the state’s energy needs. Since 2022, the Legislature has appropriated more than $155 million to the governor’s office to leverage energy projects based in Wyoming receiving federal or private funding.

“As our nation works to strengthen domestic supply chains and reduce dependence on foreign sources for critical minerals, Wyoming is uniquely positioned to lead. The Granite Mountains project represents exactly the kind of responsible, forward-looking investment that helps us better understand our resources, creates opportunities for future development, and supports the long-term value of our State Trust Lands,” Gordon said. “I am pleased to support this project through Energy Matching Funds as we continue to advance Wyoming’s role as an energy leader and a critical minerals powerhouse.”