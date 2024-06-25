Gordon Comments on State’s Sage-Grouse Management in BLM Letter

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon reminded the Bureau of Land Management of Wyoming’s leadership in sage-grouse conservation and outlined specific management concerns in a comment letter responding to BLM’s Sage-Grouse Draft Environmental Impact Statement.

In the letter, Gordon noted, “industry and agriculture have engaged in unprecedented conservation efforts to avoid and minimize conflicts that may impact the species, and conservation groups have been crucial partners in generating meaningful research and funding for habitat improvements.” Wyoming has been working with the BLM to make adjustments to the Greater Sage-Grouse Management Plan.

Gordon said he will not support designations of Areas of Critical Environmental Concern for sage grouse. One-fourth of Wyoming is currently designated as “core” habitat for the species under the Governor’s Greater Sage-Grouse Core Area Protection Executive Order.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“We have established Wyoming-specific development requirements to protect important sage-grouse habitat,” Gordon said. “In addition, we have dedicated hundreds of millions of dollars to habitat improvement. There is simply no need to add more designations, restrictions and possible confusion on those landscapes.”

Gordon pointed out some of the alternatives being considered by the BLM affect the State’s ability to regulate wildlife and natural resources within its borders. Two of the alternatives could affect Wyoming’s land-use planning, which he said should be addressed as a final plan is prepared.

“I am optimistic that the BLM will recognize Wyoming’s leadership in the management of all wildlife and our remarkable track record of conservation of Greater Sage-grouse,” Gordon said.