Gordon Critical of Legislative Power Grab as He Signs 17 Bills Thursday

CHEYENNE –– Gov. Mark Gordon has allowed HB 172- Repeal gun free zones and preemption amendments to go into law without his signature. In a letter to House Speaker Chip Neiman, the Governor reiterated his support for the repeal of gun-free zones in Wyoming, but expressed frustration that “Gun-free zones are not repealed – they are now determined exclusively by the legislature.”

“Elections are impactful, and I recognize the overwhelming majority of this legislature opted to drop a political bomb. The final outcome of this legislation is not in doubt. It will become law,” Gordon wrote in his letter.

He noted the thoughtful efforts undertaken locally on firearm carry policies by local school boards, community colleges and the University of Wyoming, as well as policy crafted by the State Building Commission to permit concealed carry in the State Capitol.

“I am left to imagine this legislative session was never about “self-defense” or a common sense effort to extend carry rights. More to the point, it was always about the legislature grabbing power,” Gordon wrote.

The bills signed into law today included House Bill 42 – Regulation of surgical abortions, which adds additional safety requirements to surgical abortion facilities in Wyoming while the state’s abortion prohibition is being considered by the Wyoming Supreme Court. The Governor also signed Senate File 114 – Missing persons-reporting requirement. The law provides better guidance and support to law enforcement when responding to missing adults. The bill also clarifies the process of reporting someone missing and ensures that the state’s missing persons database is updated in a timely manner, increasing the likelihood of better outcomes for missing persons.

The Governor signed the following bills today:

HB264 Central bank digital currencies-prohibitions.

HB42 Regulation of surgical abortions.

HB181 Funeral contracts-investment and bonding requirements.

HB46 Homeschool freedom act.

HB39 Property tax refund program-revisions.

HB226 License plate-search and rescue council.

HB5 Fishing outfitters and guides-registration of fishing boats.

HB97 Property conveyances near critical infrastructure.

SF64 Wyoming Opposes Mandatory Electronic ID Devices-Livestock.

SF4 State park peace officers-definition and scope of authority.

SF61 Pollution control property tax exemption-applicability.

SF82 Omnibus water bill-planning.

SF130 Emergency assistance immunity-mental health services.

SF143 Public monies-deposits in credit unions.

SF151 Monthly ad valorem tax distribution-amendments.

SF0075 Coroner investigations-disposition of decedent’s property.

SF0114 Missing persons-reporting requirement.

Along with the bill repealing gun free zones, Gordon allowed SF-168 Budget reserve account-repeal, and SF77 – Compelled speech is not free speech to pass without his signature.